French Amazon unions carry out protests on Black Friday

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, Nov. 25. 

 Reuters/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amazon.com Inc's top media executive Jeff Blackburn plans to retire at the start of 2023, the e-commerce giant said on Friday.

The company said that the media and entertainment businesses, led by Blackburn since May last year, will be overseen by two current executives, Mike Hopkins and Steve Boom, who will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?