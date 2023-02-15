BIZ-AUTO-ZOOX-DRIVERLESS-TAXI-GET

In this photo from June 6, 2019, Aicha Evans who is the CEO of the self-driving technology development company Zoox, talks about autonomous cars during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

 Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

SEATTLE — Zoox, Amazon’s self-driving unit, has hit the road with its driverless robotaxi for the first time.

Founded in 2014, Zoox has been working to develop a fully autonomous vehicle that caters to the ride-hailing population. Just like a customer could call an Uber, Lyft or taxi for a ride to the airport, Zoox envisions a future where customers use its app to order a ride in a vehicle that drives itself.



