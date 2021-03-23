YAKIMA — An American flag stolen late last month from the American Legion in Yakima was found almost exactly one month later in a shopping cart near a gas station about a mile away.
The American flag, a POW flag and the halyard — the flag rope — were stolen sometime late Feb. 21 or early the next day from American Legion Post 36. It was the fourth time in about six months that both flags were stolen from in front of the building at 1120 N. 34th Ave.
After the third time, members installed a lock box over the cleat that secures the halyard. "I wish you wouldn't have done that. Now I'll cut the rope," the thief wrote in blue marker on the white flag pole — and that's exactly what happened.
An American flag and a rope were returned Friday morning, said Tom Gilstrap, post commander. A young woman found them in a shopping cart left on property she lives on about a mile away.
Her father had heard about the Legion's stolen flags and told her, according to the note.
"They said hey, remember reading that article in the paper? They bundled it up and brought it over to our place," Gilstrap said. "They saw it on the TV and read it in the paper and put two and two together."
Though the flag wasn't marked to say it belonged to American Legion Post 36, because it came with the rope and American flags are rarely stolen — members noted that no other American flags near them had been taken — they strongly believe it is theirs and appreciate it being returned.
The flag has been desecrated, said Legion member Matt Steadman, and will be destroyed in a proper military flag retirement ceremony.
There's still no sign of the POW flag, Gilstrap said, and he's not sure if they will get it back. Gilstrap thinks the thief was after the POW flag.
The Legion post has gotten a lot of community support after the flag thefts, Gilstrap and Steadman said.
"We were having people just walk in with flags and 10 bucks, 50 bucks and 'Here's a donation to your flag account,'" Steadman said.
Representatives of a women's organization also promised their support, Gilstrap said.
"There's still some hope in the world," he said.
Community members volunteered to handle flagpole repairs, Gilstrap said. Legion members are hoping to install a new and more secure flagpole "in the very near future," Steadman said. They plan to replace the rope with a metal cable, may install an electric motor for raising and lowering flags, and place the box higher on the pole as a theft deterrent.
"This is all still in the works" and may be happening over the next few weeks, Steadman said. Once the flagpole and new flags are ready, the Legion will have a ribbon cutting and invite the public, he said.
"Thank you to the community for stepping up," he added.