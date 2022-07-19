Workers walk through a cloud of steam during a heatwave in New York

Workers walk through a cloud of steam during a heatwave in New York City on Tuesday.

 Reuters/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK — They're planning days around air conditioning in Oklahoma, monitoring the grid in Texas and keeping an eye out for sharks as they try to cool off in New York.

Across the United States, Americans have been enduring in some cases dangerously high heat that meteorologists say will last into next week.