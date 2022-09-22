WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a pair of hearings this week, Congress ramped up its scrutiny of the Department of Veterans Affairs' $10 billion contract with Oracle to modernize veterans' medical records, as the tech giant promised to revamp the troubled computer system it acquired only months earlier.

On Wednesday, a top VA official told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee the electronic health record system developed by Cerner Corp., for which Spokane's VA medical center has served as the pilot site since October 2020, "needs major improvements." Oracle acquired Cerner in a $28 billion deal that closed in June.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?