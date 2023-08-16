Amtrak Bus

This photo shows the new electric bus that serves the Amtrak Cascades route. The EV bus is the first for the Amtrak National Network. MTRWestern owns and operates the bus. 

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation and Amtrak are replacing a diesel-powered bus with an electric bus — the first electric vehicle in the Amtrak National Network — on the Amtrak Cascades route.

The electric bus can make an almost 200-mile round trip on a single charge and will drive between Seattle and Bellingham, with stops in Everett and Mount Vernon, according to an Amtrak news release.

MTRWestern Charging Hub

This charging hub for the electric bus, located at MTRWestern's Seattle facilities, occupies land previously used to store petroleum tanks. 


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?