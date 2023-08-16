SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation and Amtrak are replacing a diesel-powered bus with an electric bus — the first electric vehicle in the Amtrak National Network — on the Amtrak Cascades route.
The electric bus can make an almost 200-mile round trip on a single charge and will drive between Seattle and Bellingham, with stops in Everett and Mount Vernon, according to an Amtrak news release.
Mid-day buses, like the EV, provide connections for travelers between the morning and evening train service for Bellingham and Seattle.
“At Amtrak, we strive to give our passengers reliable, comfortable, and sustainable travel options,” said Kara Oldhouser, Amtrak's sustainability director, said in the release. “By incorporating environmental considerations into our current operations and as we work with our partners to reach more of America, we continue to make Amtrak an even ‘greener’ mode of transportation.”
The electric bus helps Amtrak progress with its pledge to become net zero by 2045, the release stated.
Charter bus/shuttle transportation company, MTRWestern, owns and operates the electric bus.
“The future is electric, and we are committed to delivering carbon-free intercity and group transportation throughout the Pacific Northwest,” MTRWestern President Jeremy Butzlaff said in the release. “We consider the collaboration on this route a transformational step towards even greater EV regional transit.”
