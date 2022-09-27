BELLINGHAM — After two and a half years, Amtrak’s Cascades passenger service from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., through Bellingham, restarted Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

The service was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?