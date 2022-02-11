EAST WENATCHEE — An Indigenous-led nonprofit is asking East Wenatchee to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day.
The Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation (IRRF) presented during an East Wenatchee City Council workshop Thursday night regarding the holiday and asked for Indigenous People’s Day to be celebrated starting this year. Both days have traditionally been recognized on the second Monday in October.
The foundation chair, Mary Big Bull-Lewis — who is a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes of the Moses, Entiat, and Wenatchi bands, and a descendant of the Blackfoot Tribe — said the foundation's goal with the request is for the community to recognize that Native Americans are still here.
“Our culture is often talked about only in the past tense, but we are still here,” she said over text. “We have an opportunity to work towards positive change and teach the truth about our histories.”
“Christopher Columbus did not discover new land, how could he when people have been living here since time immemorial,” Big Bull-Lewis added. “He was not the kind person that our current history books portray him as and it is time we stop teaching histories from a comfort level.
"I would hope schools focus on teaching from an Indigenous perspective rather than a third, often white, perspective. There is a lot of valuable knowledge and history that is not currently in our curriculums. “
The foundation, which formed last year, sent a letter to cities in the region in October asking for the change but has only heard back from East Wenatchee and Wenatchee.
Wenatchee passed a proclamation recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but didn't mention Columbus Day.
“We hope other councils will respond and we will submit a second round of letters this year to those that have not responded as well as other cities we didn’t send the letter to,” Big Bull-Lewis said.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said Councilmember Sasha Sleiman requested that the council revisit the letter. “We had so much on the agenda and so much going on, we weren't able to bring it before council,” Crawford said.
Sleiman said she hoped the council could take action, such as a proclamation, at a future council meeting.
“I think it's a really important way for us to be able to talk about history in an honest way,” Sleiman said. “To be able to present this a little differently and a little more accurately to be fair, and use it as an education point so that it's not just about one person but rather about the whole of what happened and that indigenous Americans are still here.”