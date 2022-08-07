US-NEWS-CONGRESS-SPENDING-MIDTERMS-LA

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., gestures, walking out of the Senate Chamber, celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol on Sunday.

 Los Angeles Times/TNS/Kent Nishimura

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden and his party finally scored the win they’ve been waiting for heading into the November congressional elections, but it’s uncertain it will be enough to save them from the nation’s sour mood over inflation.

The tax and climate bill passed by the Senate Sunday was a shadow of the $10 trillion plan progressives sought more than a year ago. The House of Representatives will take up the measure later this week.



