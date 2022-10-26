US-NEWS-IDAHO-MALL-SHOOTING-ID

In this file photo, police collect evidence in a parking lot near Dave and Busters near Boise Towne Square where there was a shooting incident on Oct. 25, 2021, in Boise.

 Idaho Statesman/TNS/Darin Oswald

BOISE — The man who shot and killed two people at the Boise Towne Square mall a year ago and injured others before killing himself while surrounded by police was prohibited by federal laws from possessing a firearm.

But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives didn’t reach that conclusion until after Jacob Bergquist had gone on his fatal shooting spree, even though local police had notified ATF about Bergquist five months before the shooting.



------ ©2022 Idaho Statesman. Visit at idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?