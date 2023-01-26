SPOKANE — An owner suspected of animal cruelty or neglect would be liable for all costs stemming from the seizure of that animal, under proposed legislation making its way through the Washington Legislature.

The legislation is intended to offset costs incurred by the state in caring for neglected and abused animals, said bill sponsor Democrat state Rep. Roger Goodman of Kirkland. The bill would reduce the cost of keeping animals in care facilities, a major problem according to several animal shelter representatives who spoke on behalf of the legislation Wednesday.



