WENATCHEE — Anne Hessburg is leading Shon Smith in the primary election race for a seat on the Chelan County Commission.
Smith and Hessburg will advance to the November general election. Bob Bugert, who was elected to this county seat in 2018, announced in January that he would not seek reelection.
Hessburg received 2,506 votes (47.7%) to Smith’s 2,178 votes (41.45%), according to the Chelan County Auditor’s website Tuesday night. More ballots will be counted Friday. Voter turnout is at 26.54% as of Tuesday night.
An estimated 4,212 ballots are left to count as of Tuesday night, according to the Chelan County Auditor's website.
Zachary Miller received 563 votes (10.72%) despite announcing in late June he was dropping out of the race. His name appeared on the primary ballot because the official date to withdraw had passed.
Hessburg and Smith are competing for the District 2 commissioner position which covers most of the Upper Wenatchee Valley including Leavenworth and Cashmere. Only voters in the district could vote during the primary election. In the general, all Chelan County voters will be able to vote in the race.
Hessburg said Tuesday night she was encouraged by the early, preliminary count and is ready to spread her message and expand it to the whole county for the general election.
"I'm appreciative of the voter's support," she said. "I'm hoping as we get closer to the general election to see more people engaged and choose to opt to vote."
Smith said Tuesday night he was disappointed to see the low voter turnout in the primary election.
"It's discouraging when people have comments or complaints but don't take the time to vote," he said. "We'll see where it goes from here. It looks like it'll be a close race if the primary is any indication of the general election. Congrats to Anne. I'll be curious to see the results when more ballots get counted."
One of the major issues in this commissioner's race surrounds land use and the county's Community Development department which has seen some instability for several years.
The department has seen several resignations in its staff over the years, including top positions like its building official and director.
Hessburg said that a region's economic development, business opportunities, housing affordability, among other things is tied to how well the department is operating.
She said she wants to transform the department, protect people's personal property rights and restore confidence in the department.
Smith said he feels that the Wenatchee Valley's way of life is under increasing pressure and wants to work to preserve the valley's identity while also making it an attractive place for the area's children to settle and start their careers here.
He said one of his top priorities would be to advocate for the concerns of property owners and businesses alike.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone