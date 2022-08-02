Purchase Access

Hessburg and Smith (copy)
Anne Hessburg and Shon Smith 

WENATCHEE — Anne Hessburg is leading Shon Smith in the primary election race for a seat on the Chelan County Commission.

Smith and Hessburg will advance to the November general election. Bob Bugert, who was elected to this county seat in 2018, announced in January that he would not seek reelection.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

