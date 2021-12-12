NEW YORK — Bestselling novelist Anne Rice, whose dozens of books included the wildly popular “Vampire Chronicles” fantasy series, has died, her family announced. She was 80.
Rice died of complications from a stroke, her son said.
“The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated,” Christopher Rice, who is also an author, wrote on social media. “As my mother, her support for me was unconditional — she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt. As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions.”
The New Orleans-born Rice’s highly influential fantasy-and-horror-writing career exploded with her first full-length novel, 1976′s “Interview with the Vampire,” which centered on a vampire sharing his life story with a journalist.
The Gothic novel, which was notably turned into a 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, kicked off Rice’s long-running “The Vampire Chronicles” books. Another novel from that series, 1988′s “Queen of the Damned,” was also adapted into a 2002 film that starred Stuart Townsend and Aaliyah in the last acting role before her death.
Rice ultimately released 15 books within “The Vampire Chronicles,” including “Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat,” which came out in 2018, marking the series’ final release.
Her career spanned more than five decades, during which Rice also explored other supernatural entities through book series such as “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” “The Wolf Gift Chronicles” and the mummy-focused “Ramses the Damned.”
A third book in that series, “Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris,” was penned by Rice and her son, and is due out next year.
“Let us take comfort in the shared hope that Anne is now experiencing firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions, the quest for which defined her life and career,” Christopher Rice wrote in his announcement.
A private ceremony will be held at the Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans, where Rice will be laid to rest, her son wrote.
A public memorial is set to take place next year on a yet-to-be-announced date.
“RIP Anne Rice,” tweeted “Star Trek” actor George Takei in a tribute Sunday. “Your stories will continue to haunt, thrill and inspire for generations to follow.”
Author John Scalzi tweeted, “When my wife Krissy and I first met, Anne Rice was her favorite author. For years I would buy her each new book and place it somewhere in the house without telling her, letting her find it by surprise. When I met Ms. Rice, I thanked her for giving someone I love so much joy.”
Rice’s death occurred less than two weeks after the AMC network picked up an eight-episode series adaption of “Lives of the Mayfair Witches.” The network also has an “Interview with the Vampire” series in the works.