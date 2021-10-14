Incumbent Annette Eggers is running for School Board Member Position 3 in the Eastmont School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is Jason Heinz.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
Eastmont has a curriculum cycle which helps keep us up to date and meeting the needs of students while making sure the strands of academics as directed by OSPI are met, in addition to keeping our stakeholders informed of upcoming curriculum changes. I believe as a board member making sure funds are designated appropriately for curriculum adoptions is the key to quality, up to date curriculum in our classrooms. In addition, reiterating how important it is to have a collective group of educators, parents & community members (currently known as our Curriculum Selection Team) review, select and pilot curriculum. Lastly, staying informed on the process and reviewing the selections, as well as listening to the parents, staff and community members input on the selections. I believe Eastmont’s current curriculum selections are appropriately serving the needs of our students.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the districts current handling of COVID-19?
I believe returning local control to school districts would be the most advantageous way for Eastmont to implement safety protocols to deal with COVID 19. Our district would be best served with the board and district working with local health officials and communicable disease specialist and would represent where our community is in transmission levels and respecting our communities values.
What qualifications or traits would you like to see in a new superintendent?
There are many qualities and traits that a good leader should have. I believe a superintendent of Eastmont should have the following traits: transparency, honesty, quality communication skills with all stakeholders, present in the community and want to be at Eastmont and in our valley not just be looking for another job. The qualifications that I believe are important based on my experience with three Superintendents are: Knowledge of the Washington Education system, knowledge and experience from the classroom to the Superintendent position, knowledge of school finance and human resource issues, experience in local, state and national Superintendent Associations, experience in leading into the future with good direction and clear expectations and lastly having the ability to balance work and personal health and well-being.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long term?
- Hiring, directing and evaluating a new superintendent. Making sure there is continuity and a correct fit
- Having a successful bond measure on the ballot, in order to complete the elementary school renovations and the transportation center, in addition to planning for the future building & land needs.
- Navigating financial decisions as we transition into uncertain enrollment and funding changes from both the state and federal level.
- Implementing, reviewing and monitoring the new reconfiguration of the district.
- Continuing to monitor, and revise both the Strategic Plan and the Long Term goals of the district, as implementation and reporting continues on a regular basis. Utilizing both of these documents in the decision making process of the board.