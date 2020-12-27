PADILLA BAY — The annual Padilla Bay Christmas Bird Count carried on this year, with a few modifications because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a drizzly Saturday morning, Jeff Osmundson and Colleen Shannon set up a spotting scope atop a dike outside La Conner, bundled up against the weather and listening closely for the cries of birds.
"For a lot of people who like to look at birds, no weather is worse than staying home," said Osmundson, president of the Skagit Audubon Society.
Osmundson and Shannon are longtime participants in the count, surveying locations throughout the 15-mile circle around Padilla Bay, and said they enjoy participating in this kind of citizen science.
Data collected by participants worldwide is used for identifying global trends in bird populations, said Tim Manns, conservation chair with the Audubon Society and a frequent participant in the count.
"I particularly enjoy what I call birding with a purpose," he said.
The data collected by the birding community is useful to scientists in their research on a variety of topics, including "implications for recognizing the effects of global warming," Manns said.
Osmundson said there's something satisfying about finding a specific species of bird, and learning where to look.
Birding makes him feel more knowledgeable about the environment, and more connected to what's going on around him in nature, he added.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Manns said participants have had to make some changes. Groups were limited to five to be as safe as possible and encourage people not to carpool. Social distancing and masking was encouraged.
"We all said we thought we could do it safely, and we're willing to participate," he said.
While the count saw a dip in participation, Shannon said this wasn't the case for birding in general this year.
"With the pandemic, birding has really taken off," she said.
Because it's fundamentally an outdoor activity that allows for distancing, she said it can be done safely.
While people have been encouraged to stay sheltered, many are spending less time outside and are left feeling disconnected to nature. Birding is a fantastic way to restore that connection, she said.