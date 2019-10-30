WENATCHEE — The annual Chelan-Douglas Democratic dinner will be held Nov. 9 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
It starts at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and live music by the Saddle Rockers, and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a silent auction.
U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, who serves the 8th Congressional District, and state Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski will speak at the event. The theme is "Kickstart 2020."
Tickets are $60 for adults and $30 for students. They can be purchased in person at the local Democratic headquarters, 768 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, or by mailing a check to that address.
For more information, call the headquarters at 436-8899.