World photo/Loren Benoit John Lunt maneuvers a cart with turkey and stuffing to the front table before a group of volunteers serve visitors at the annual Robert Dickson Memorial Christmas Dinner at Riverside-Jett Masonic Lodge 112 in Wenatchee on Saturday. Lunt, a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, finds gratitude in helping out and spent most of the week cooking the 20 turkeys that were served to those who attended the dinner.
World photo/Loren Benoit Ken Kozlowski serves turkey to a guest at the annual Robert Dickson Memorial Christmas Dinner put on by the Riverside-Jett Masonic Lodge. The Saturday dinner didn't occur in 2020 because of COVID-19.
World photo/Loren Benoit William Gant, right, prepares mashed potatoes and Robert Grimes makes gravy prior to serving guests at the annual Robert Dickson Memorial Christmas Dinner at Riverside-Jett Masonic Lodge 112 in Wenatchee on Saturday.
WENATCHEE — At around 10:30 Saturday morning, lodge master Doug Fountain sat in the hall of Wenatchee’s Masonic Lodge.
After nine months of planning, four days of cooking and hours of prep work Saturday, the annual Robert Dickson Memorial Christmas Dinner by the Riverside-Jett Masonic Lodge 112 was less than 30 minutes away from opening its doors.
“This is our big community event where we can reach out and touch a lot of people,” Fountain said.
The turkeys were baked and carved. The sea of cookies, cakes, pies and other sweet treats were cut and neatly laid out.
Like a slew of other events, the annual meal was on hiatus for two years due to a high number of COVID cases. Before the pause, it began to draw a crowd, with Fountain saying it had become a holiday tradition for many.
The first few years of the meal drew a modest turnout of around 25 people but quickly grew. In the years leading up to the pandemic, up to 400 people would come for the free meal.
Now, for the first time since 2019, it was back.
The dinner even brought out Santa Claus himself, who took a break from the busiest time of his year to share a meal and spread the holiday spirit.
To feed so many, a lot of work was needed.
Outreach, organizing donations, cooking and serving the food requires precision and teamwork over nearly a year.
“Everyone kind of has a job, and that’s what we do, we get organized throughout the year,” Fountain said.
Several local businesses, including the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Safeways, Franz Bakery and J&G Distributing donated food for the event. The meal included 20 turkeys, 60 loaves of bread for stuffing, 350 dinner rolls and 14 trays of jello, among other food.
But the hard work pays off.
“When you see the smiles, and you see the people sitting at the tables,” Fountain said, “our organization gets just as much out of it.”
Christmas music rang throughout the hall. Volunteers eagerly dished out healthy servings of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other holiday staples.
Behind the scenes, a team worked fervently to turn out food. William Gant manned the mashed potato station in the kitchen, which is somewhat of an inside joke for the meal.
A few years ago an overly eager volunteer cranked the stand mixer too high, which resulted in a splattering of potatoes on the ceiling.
Saturday’s dinner resulted in no such event, though Gant was excited to help out however he could.
“It’s a lot of trust,” he said. “I always feel like the mashed potatoes are the best part of the meal.”
Gant said he was happy to volunteer and give back to the community.
“The place I’d rather be on a Saturday is here,” he said. “It’s fun to be out here.”
Over at the dessert table, the President of the Rainbow Girls Chelsea Barcott was ready to serve. Barcott said her favorite part is the joy it brings.
“Everyone I see has a smile on their face,” she said.
Fountain praised the dedication of the volunteers, especially after early-season snow blanketed the region in snow Friday evening into Saturday morning.
But the storm wouldn’t dampen the excitement.
“It’s easy to say ‘I’ll be back next year,’” Fountain said. “But they don’t want to do that. They don’t want to let each other down.”
Fountain, who has been involved with the Wenatchee Masons since 2016, said the purpose is to bring the community just a little closer to each other.
“The good thing for us is it allows us to get together,” he said.
