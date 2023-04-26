shefly

SheFly COO and Co-Founder Charlotte Massey, left, and CEO and Co-Founder Georgia Grace Edwards, right, with the combined $55,000 the company received at the 2023 Flywheel Investment Conference.

 Provided photo/NCW Tech Alliance

WENATCHEE — An investment conference in Wenatchee awarded more than $300,000 to Washington companies during an annual event last week. To date, the Flywheel Investment Conference has contributed $1.2 million.

According to a press release from the NCW Tech Alliance, the Flywheel Conference brought more than 300 attendees from around the state to Wenatchee for networking, investor panels and keynote presentations from April 19 to 21.



