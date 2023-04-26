WENATCHEE — An investment conference in Wenatchee awarded more than $300,000 to Washington companies during an annual event last week. To date, the Flywheel Investment Conference has contributed $1.2 million.
According to a press release from the NCW Tech Alliance, the Flywheel Conference brought more than 300 attendees from around the state to Wenatchee for networking, investor panels and keynote presentations from April 19 to 21.
More than 80 companies applied for the conference's main prize, with the field whittled to six finalists who competed live during the conference.
GemaTEG, a Seattle Company that develops cooling systems for high-performance microprocessors, received a $150,000 investment award from the Flywheel Angel Network.
Alphi and SheFly, both based in Seattle, received $50,000 investments from the Flywheel Angel Network, while SheFly received an additional $5,000 for the Audience Favorite cash prize. SheFLy manufactures apparel with an extended zipper that allows a wearer to answer nature's call easier, while Alphi is a database to bring increased transparency to NFT's any other digital assets.
The NCW Tech Alliance, a nonprofit that encourages regional development, offered Citizen Mint a $50,000 prize if they relocate to either Chelan or Douglas counties.
The 2023 conference was sponsored by Moss Adams, Ogden Murphy Wallace, Confluence Health, and Microsoft. Plans for the 2024 conference in Wenatchee are underway.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone