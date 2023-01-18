WENATCHEE — The yearly survey of the area's homeless population, the Point in Time Count, is scheduled for next week.
The statewide census is conducted each January and required by the state and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Chelan and Douglas counties, along with other local municipalities and nonprofits, participate in the national event, according to a Chelan County news release.
The survey is conducted by outreach teams and collects information on each individual's living situation, how long someone has been without a permanent home, where they sleep, where they are from and more.
The Point in Time Count is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at YWCA NCW, located at 212 First St., Wenatchee.
Various nonprofits — Chelan Valley HOPE, Upper Valley MEND and others — will be assisting in covering the Greater Wenatchee Valley including Leavenworth, Cashmere, and Chelan.
In Leavenworth, Upper Valley MEND will also have a centralized site for people in the upper valley to be interviewed and get connected with services at the Community Cupboard, 219 14th St. in Leavenworth, according to the news release.
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, in partnership with Chelan County, will provide backpacks of supplies, including gloves, socks, hand warmers, food and more to those in need who participated in the survey, according to the news release.
The Columbia Valley Community Health Mobile Clinic will be available at the YWCA to provide people with medical services and flu or COVID-19 vaccine for those that request it.
At the 2022 Point in Time Count, the Chelan and Douglas counties found 398 total individuals: 275 sheltered and 123 unsheltered. Among the unsheltered, 70 lived outdoors or in a tent, 36 were living in a vehicle and 17 were living in an RV.
Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179
World staff writer
