WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Ways and Means Committee can use a federal law to gain access to the tax returns of former President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled Tuesday.

The decision from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in a long-running legal dispute would allow committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., to get Trump’s personal records from the Treasury Department.



___ ©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

