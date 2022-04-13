Rose Gomez, left, and her son Lane, 10, of Ellensburg, enjoy the “Cliff Hanger” ride at the 2021 Funtastic Shows Carnival at Lincoln Park in Wenatchee. The carnival is moving to East Wenatchee's Wenatchee Valley Mall this year.
EAST WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s Funtastic Shows Carnival will be at the Wenatchee Valley Mall this year.
The carnival will be in the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot from April 29 to May 8 and will open Monday-Friday at 3 p.m., Saturdays at noon and Sundays at 1 p.m.
The carnival was originally supposed to be held in the old state Department of Transportation property off Wenatchee Avenue, but Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson said the planning for the location became a lot more in-depth than expected.
"We would have had to bring in a lot of dirt to fill holes and do a lot of fencing," she said. "It just became very stressful. That’s when we felt it was time to find a different location."
This will be the carnival's second location move since 2016 when it moved from its Riverfront Park location at the foot of Fifth Street.
"We've been looking for a home for quite some time," Christoferson said.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said the city is proud to have one of Apple Blossom’s biggest events in East Wenatchee.
“We get to celebrate Apple Blossom with the Classy Chassis Parade on May 6, and now we are extra excited to add the Carnival,” Crawford said in a press release. “We love this family tradition and the joy it brings.”
For more information about the Carnival and all Festival Events go to appleblossom.org.
