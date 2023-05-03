abs
The Apple Blossom Festival All Service Club and Community Luncheon draws a crowd at the Wenatchee Convention Center Wednesday. The event featured several guest speakers and Apple Blossom royalty.

WENATCHEE — Apple Blossom Festival Grand Marshal, Col. Sarah Babbitt, took the stage at the Wenatchee Convention Center to share some words of wisdom with attendees of the festival's All Service Club and Community Luncheon on Wednesday. 

Babbitt was the keynote speaker for the annual luncheon at the Wenatchee Convention Center and she kept with the 2023 festival’s theme of “We’re All In This Together.” Babbitt, an Eastmont High School alum, is vice commander of Space Base Delta 1. 



