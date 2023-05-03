WENATCHEE — Apple Blossom Festival Grand Marshal, Col. Sarah Babbitt, took the stage at the Wenatchee Convention Center to share some words of wisdom with attendees of the festival's All Service Club and Community Luncheon on Wednesday.
Babbitt was the keynote speaker for the annual luncheon at the Wenatchee Convention Center and she kept with the 2023 festival’s theme of “We’re All In This Together.” Babbitt, an Eastmont High School alum, is vice commander of Space Base Delta 1.
“Saying ‘We’re All In This Together' cannot have caveats in the military,” Babbitt said. “It’s easy to be part of a community when it thrives. It’s when members of that community suffer that it takes leadership and a clear vision to find the path forward. It takes grit and hard work.”
The theme remained on course both during Babbitt's speech and throughout the luncheon, including featuring a snippet of the 2006 Disney movie, "High School Musical" "We’re All in This Together" music video.
Guests, a mix of the public, Apple Blossom Festival enthusiasts and familiar community figures, like East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, mingled over plates of Italian cuisine.
The Apple Blossom Festival royalty — Queen Scarlette Cron, Princess Dylan Schmitten and Princess Natalie Pearson — were seated in the center of the luncheon area. Pearson sang the national anthem at the start of the event followed up by Cron sharing her thoughts on the community.
“I’m just overwhelmed with this feeling again and again of endless, endless support from the whole community,” Cron said. “I want to thank everyone for being part of this beautiful community. I’m feeling so lucky and loved, as are Dylan and Natalie.”
The 2023 Apple Citizen of the Year, Bob Mast, president of local fruit giant CMI Orchards, and his generosity for the Apple Blossom Festival, was highlighted during the luncheon. Mast, keeping on track with the community-oriented theme, wound his speech around those in his circle.
“This award goes to everybody in the industry, everybody in my network that supports me, works with me and guides me each and every day,” Mast said. “The Apple Blossom Festival is a wonderful thing. This is what America is about. We need to continue these events and be appreciative of how blessed we are to live in this valley and experience hometown America like it should be.”
Folks who are considered helping hands, including local Rotary Clubs and the Applarians, for the Apple Blossom Festival were also spotlighted during the luncheon.
Local construction company, Goodfellow Bros., sponsored the luncheon.
