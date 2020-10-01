WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom Festival parade float rode again after getting stuck in storage this year when the festival was canceled by COVID-19 rules.
The festival organizers used the parade float to celebrate the retirement of Jeff Neher, a long-time festival volunteer, said Darci Christoferson, Washington state Apple Blossom Festival administrator.
It's just one of a series of vehicles that participated in a drive-by event for Neher’s retirement at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Easy Street near Neher's office at Cordell Neher & Company.
Neher, 66, has done a lot for the festival over the years, Christoferson said. The accountant tabulated the results of the royalty pageants and the parade float competition. He served as a board member for the festival and general director. He's chaired the art print committee, which helps pick the poster for the festival, for the last 15 years.
“He loves art and has many pieces of local art in his home and in his office,” Christoferson said. “So he just loves everything about this community for sure.”
Neher is passing on some of his festival duties to his son, Steve Neher, such as tabulating results, she said. Claudia Wiggins will take over as art print chair.
Christoferson rode the float along with two other festival director generals, Deanna Bollinger and Lori Reed, she said.
Steve Neher, has followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming an accountant and a partner in the company his father helped start, Cordell Neher. One thing his father is most known for is his laugh, Steve Neher said.
“One of the things that we’re giving away today (for his retirement), we actually record his laugh, so we’re giving away a little push button thing with his laugh recorded on it,” Steve Neher said.
His father taught him that he needed to be involved in the community if he wanted to run a small business in that community, he said. The company has always prioritized service, even closing the offices some days in order to contribute.
“You know, they really understood that in order to have a small business in town, it’s really about being a part of the community,” Steve Neher said. “Not just doing work for them.”
People were encouraged to deck out their vehicles that are participating in the event on Thursday, he said. People were given awards for the best stylized rides.