The 32 candidates from Wenatchee High School (W) and Eastmont High School (E) completing for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty are:

Top row L to R : Ella Berry (W), Hannah Blank (E), Mia Bollinger (E), Faith Braley (W), Brenda Calvillo (E), Abby Carlson (W), Ryley Dalan (W), Rita Escalera (E)

Second row L to R : Karizma Esquivel (E), Aurora Feerer (W), Berkeley Finegold (W), Tatum Fisher (E), Paige Garetson (W), Kaydence Garrison (E), Trinity Gonzalez (W), Emma Haag (E)

Third row L to R : Melissa Huerta (W), Ellen Kjobech (W), Ariana Komro (E), Isabella Lisson (E), Ella Loewen (W), Elyse Long (W), Lilli Moubray (W), Presley Nelson (W),

Bottom row L to R : Ava Norris-Markowitz (E), Sarah Peterson (E), Angie Rios (W), Rianne Salcido (W), Ainsley Shearer (W), Chloe Walker (W), Mallory West (E), Sophie Ziesmer (W)

WENATCHEE — The selection has begun for the 2022 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty with 32 candidates from the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts announced.

These young women will be competing for a chance to be one of the 10 finalists who will then contend for a spot on the Royal Court in the 103rd Apple Blossom Festival.

The finalists will be announced at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. The event will be free and open to the public.

The top 10 finalists will then prepare the month following selection before competing at the Royalty Selection Pageant Feb. 19 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Time to be determined. Tickets for the pageant will be sold to the public beginning Jan. 27.

For information and updates on the selection pageant, visit appleblossom.org.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

