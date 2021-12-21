WENATCHEE — The selection has begun for the 2022 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty with 32 candidates from the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts announced.
These young women will be competing for a chance to be one of the 10 finalists who will then contend for a spot on the Royal Court in the 103rd Apple Blossom Festival.
The finalists will be announced at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. The event will be free and open to the public.
The top 10 finalists will then prepare the month following selection before competing at the Royalty Selection Pageant Feb. 19 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Time to be determined. Tickets for the pageant will be sold to the public beginning Jan. 27.
