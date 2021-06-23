The Wenatchee AppleSox drew a season-best 16 walks and won , 8-6, over the Cowlitz Black Bears on Tuesday night at David Story Field.
The AppleSox did not drive in any runs with a base-hit, but still topped the Black Bears. John Newman Jr. had the most successful night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the first inning and two walks. Their patience at the plate helped them win the first game in a three-game series for the fourth consecutive time.
Jared Engman (2-0) led the way on the mound by tossing three shutout innings of relief. He retired the final seven hitters that he faced after allowing a two-out single in the fifth. Chase Grillo picked up his second save by striking out the side in the ninth.
The AppleSox scored first for the third consecutive game but won for the first time in that span. Newman doubled in a run but the Black Bears tied it up in the second on a pair of runs. Their lead wouldn’t last long as the AppleSox loaded up the bases in the third and scored two on a double and a sacrifice fly. It was deja vu as an inning later they again scored a run on a bases-loaded sac fly and led 5-4 after four innings.
The game slowed down from there but the Black Bears drew to within one run with a solo homer in the eighth. However, the AppleSox plated two in the ninth thanks to Cowlitz’s third error of the night and the insurance runs were enough for Grillo as he slammed the door on the Black Bears.
The Sox look to take the series on Wednesday night when Trey Miller makes his first start of the summer. Cowlitz has not announced a probable starter for the 6:35 p.m. first pitch.