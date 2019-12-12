OLYMPIA — Students ages 14-16 can apply to be pages in the state House of Representatives or Senate.
The 60-day legislative session begins Jan. 13. Applicants must have a legislative sponsor and get written permission from their parents and school.
Pages deliver documents and messages to legislators and staff. During floor debate, they distribute amendments, bills and other paperwork for legislators. They serve for a week, earning $35 per day.
More information and applications are available at wwrld.us/2l89Hiw for the House program and wwrld.us/2PyRibG for the Senate program.