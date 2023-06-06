Black medic

Black medic (medicago lupulina) is a plant or wildflower commonly found in impoverished soils, belonging to the legume or clover family. It is frequently confused with yellow suckling clover, as they are so similar in appearance. In this week's column, Master Gardener Bonnie Orr gives some tips for ridding your garden of both annual and perennial weeds.

You intended to scrape out those little weeds when they first appeared at the end of May. Now these flowering weeds are setting seeds. Often, they thrive in areas of low soil fertility and irregular water.

Weeds are diligent and determined. An annual bluegrass plant can produce viable seed within 24 hours of pollination. Have you ever cut a salsify, those giant “dandelion puffs?” If you do not discard the plant, its severed head filled with merely flower buds, will skip the flower stage and immediately produce a large seed puff.



