WENATCHEE — Extreme and dangerous cold weather conditions are forecast this week as arctic air moves toward the Wenatchee Valley area, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Ron Miller from the NWS's Spokane office said some of this week’s high temperatures will be in the single digits, between 4 and 9 degrees Fahrenheit. Overnight low temperatures will be from 2 to 6 degrees.
Wind chill factors from Monday to Wednesday night can be -5 to -10 degrees, caused by 6-9 mph winds.
Miller said he wouldn't be surprised if Wednesday night and Thursday morning reached a lower than -5-degree wind chill factor in Wenatchee, breaking the record low set in 1983 of -9.
The Waterville Plateau may see a wind chill as low as -15 degrees this week.
The NWS warned temperatures lower than -10 degrees can lead to frostbite in 20-30 minutes.
Chances of light snow from 1 to 2 inches are predicted for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday night, according to the NWS.
Warmer conditions are expected to return this weekend with temperatures reaching a high of 18 degrees Saturday and 26 on Sunday. Light precipitation is also expected this weekend, with a 20% chance of light snow or freezing rain.
