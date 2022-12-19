Wind Chill Forecast

This graphic depicts wind chill temperature predictions from Wednesday night to Thursday morning in Eastern Washington. 

 Provided image/National Weather Service-Spokane Office

WENATCHEE — Extreme and dangerous cold weather conditions are forecast this week as arctic air moves toward the Wenatchee Valley area, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Ron Miller from the NWS's Spokane office said some of this week’s high temperatures will be in the single digits, between 4 and 9 degrees Fahrenheit. Overnight low temperatures will be from 2 to 6 degrees.



