WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee area will see cooler than average temperatures into next week due to an “Arctic push,” though relatively warmer conditions could be on the horizon.
Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane, said high temperatures would be in the high teens to low 20s through the middle of next week, which is about 10 degrees colder than the average temperature range for this time of year.
Precipitation on Sunday and Monday could bring about an inch of snow to the Wenatchee Valley, though higher elevations could see more snowfall.
Clevenger said the NWS is also tracking another weather system that will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, just in time for the first day of winter Wednesday, which could bring another inch of snow in low-lying areas and up to 8 inches of snow in the Cascades.
A third system Wednesday into Thursday will bring temperatures closer to season norms and a chance of winter snow, with more snow in higher elevation areas. Those dreaming of a white Christmas may be left disappointed, and wet, as the warmer temperatures will last into next weekend with early forecasts showing temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
The warmer air will bring precipitation, which could fall as a rain-snow mix.
Michelle McNiel, a spokesperson for NCW Libraries, said library branches will act as warming centers during normal operating hours. McNiel said guests can stay as long as needed to warm up from the cool weather. To find the nearest library location, go to ncwlibraries.org/location.
While winter doesn’t officially start until next week, several early storms have blanketed the region. Clevenger said the NWS has unofficially recorded 7.6 inches of snowfall at Pangborn Memorial Airport, which is about average for this time of year.
NWS has forecasted a La Niña winter for Wenatchee, which will bring cooler and wetter conditions throughout the Winter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone