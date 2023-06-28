The Wenatchee Valley 4th July Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at Walla Walla Point Park and continue all day with a beer garden, yappy how, cherry pit spitting contest, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, live performances, music and fireworks starting at 10 p.m.
A new version of this article was updated June 26.
NCW — Independence day is just around the corner, here's what you need to know about firework shows and firecracker ordinances in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Chelan County
Chelan County banned the personal use of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county.
The following are fireworks shows throughout Chelan County:
Chelan’s Rockin’ 2nd of July Fireworks: 10 p.m. Don Morse Park, 485 W Manson Highway, Chelan
4th of July Fireworks Cruise: 9 p.m. Lady of the Lake, 1418 W Woodin Ave., Chelan
To store, transport, sell, posses or discharge fireworks through the county, individuals, organizations or other entities in addition to obtaining the state license from the State Fire Marshal, must also obtain a permit from the Chelan County fire marshal with a fee of $50, according to Title 7 Public Safety and Morals Chapter 7.44 Fireworks of the county code.
Douglas County
The personal use and sale of fireworks are banned in Douglas County and in unincorporated areas.
There won't be any fireworks shows but the Alano Club of Wenatchee will have a TNT Firework stand July 1 to 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 in Rock Island at BJ's Food Mart, 100 Rock Island Road.
The county prohibits the discharge of consumer fireworks in the following locations:
In or upon any publicly owned property; provided, that the chief administrative officer of publicly owned property may issue written permits or authorizations for discharge of consumer fireworks on such terms and conditions shall be deemed necessary to protect the public, public property and private property
Within 300-feet of any hotel, motel or other lodging facility, convalescent center, assisted-living center, public library, church, synagogue or other place of worship
Within or from any structure, vehicle or vessel
The penalty for a violation of the chapter will be punished as a misdemeanor, according to Title 8 Health and Safety Chapter 8.20 Fireworks of the county code.
