TACOMA — With summer in full swing, Washingtonians are enjoying snacking on delicious fruit while enjoying the warm seasonal air. But piling your kitchen table with fresh fruit might be attracting some unwanted visitors, namely the ubiquitous fruit fly.
As annoying as the airborne bug are in general, they can be exceptionally more irritating if they invade the comfort of your home.
So what are these fruit-loving pests and where do they come from? Here’s what to know about fruit flies and how you can prevent an onslaught of them from invading your sacred kitchen space.
What are fruit flies?
Fruit flies, or Drosophila melanogaster, are yellow-brown, gnat-like insects that grow and hatch from fruits and vegetables, according to Washington state’s Cascade Pest Control. From a short distance, they resemble small hovering ovals with red eyes and translucent wings, based on a description from Prosite Pest Control, also in Washington.
The insects live year-round but are especially prevalent during the late summer and early fall, according to WebMD. Adult fruit flies lay their eggs near the surface of fermenting foods or other moist, organic materials. Upon emerging, the tiny larvae will continue to feed near the surface of the fermenting mass.
Basic fruit fly facts
Here are some basics to know about fruit flies:
- Fruit flies mature and are ready to mate in a matter of days once they graduate from the larvae stage.
- During the summer, they have an overall life expectancy of three to nine weeks.
- Female flies can lay up to 100 eggs a day.
Why do fruit flies come into my home?
Drosophila, the scientific name for fruit flies, is a Latin word that means “dew-loving,” from Greek roots drosos, “dew,” and philos, “loving.”
The tiny insects are attracted to fermenting and sticky-sweet items in your home or around your yard. That includes fermenting fruits, sweet liquids, or food scraps in your garbage can. They’re also drawn to drains, garbage disposals, cleaning rags and mops.
Among the flies’ favorite fruits are bananas, melons, tomatoes, squash and apples, WebMD states.
Fruit flies are so small they can fit through many screens and cracks in your home. You can also inadvertently bring them inside with you if you take in produce from the grocery store already carrying eggs.
How to get rid of fruit flies
Although it may seem impossible to enjoy an apple or orange without an accompanying annoyance of fruit flies, there are measures you can take to keep them at bay and still stay stocked up on produce.
Insect experts like Cascade Pest Control and the Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides offer several tips that will help rid any fruit fly dilemma, as well as prevent them from showing up in the first place.
Wash dishes regularly. D
- on’t leave them in the sink overnight.
- Clean up spilled beverages as soon as they occur and regularly wipe down your countertops.
- Store all fruits and vegetables in air-tight containers or in the refrigerator.
- Use cups with lids for all sweet beverages.
- Take your garbage bags out regularly and keep garbage cans clean. If you discard rotten food, do so in an airtight container.
- Keep all drains and garbage disposals clean and dry.
- Inspect fruits and vegetables for signs of fruit flies before bringing produce home from the store. Wash your fruits and vegetables once you get home.
- Windows, doors and other areas should be equipped with tight-fitting screens to help prevent adult fruit flies or other pests from entering into your home from the outdoors.
- Construct your own special trap by placing a paper funnel, which can be rolled from a piece of paper, into a jar that is filled with a few ounces of apple cider vinegar. If you do not have apple cider vinegar, try using another sweet beverage.
- For an alternative trap, fill a bowl or container with about half-an-inch worth of apple cider vinegar. Drop a few squirts of unscented soap into the liquid. The flies will get caught in the soap, sink into the vinegar and drown.
- Purchase a fruit fly trap. E-commerce sites like Amazon have many affordable products available designed to trap and kill fruit flies.