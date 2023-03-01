SEATTLE — When it comes to nutrition, a lot of Americans are starting off on the wrong foot.

According to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in three kids ages one to five did not eat fruit every day, nearly half did not eat vegetables every day, and more than half drank a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once in the past week.



