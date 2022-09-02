Purchase Access

BUENOS AIRES — A new mood of unease pervaded Argentina on Friday as rattled citizens woke to the aftermath of a gun attack on their high-profile vice president that, barring a mechanical malfunction, could well have killed her.

The assailant pointed the weapon — which authorities said was loaded — at Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner outside her central Buenos Aires home from point-blank range, but it failed to discharge.



