Shipping containers form the border wall on the frontier with Mexico in Cochise County

A view of shipping containers from the border wall on the frontier with Mexico in Cochise County, Arizona, on Nov. 6. 

 Reuters/Thomas Machowicz

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Arizona will remove a line of shipping containers placed along the U.S.-Mexico border a week after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit alleging that the makeshift wall designed to deter migrants was illegally erected on federal lands.

Arizona will remove the containers and the equipment, materials and vehicles used to install them by early January, according to an agreement between state and federal authorities reached late on Wednesday and filed in the U.S. District Court for the District Of Arizona.



