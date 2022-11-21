US-NEWS-COLO-NIGHTCLUB-SHOOTING-HERO-GET

A makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub continues to grow on Nov. 21 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. On Saturday evening, a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub and opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 18 others before being stopped by club patrons. 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Army veteran who stopped the active shooter at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night said he wasn’t thinking when he rushed the man, grabbed his gun and beat the shooter with it — just reacting.

“I just start whaling on this dude,” Richard Fierro told media gathered outside his home Monday evening.



