WENATCHEE — On the day that would’ve been her 20th birthday, authorities arrested a 21-year-old Wenatchee man in connection with the death of Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodríguez.
Julius James Ceballos was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the area of Kittitas Street, said Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in Wenatchee.
A task force used a state Department of Corrections warrant to call Ceballos out of his home. Ceballos was on parole from a 2020 case in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.
Burnett did not provide a motive for the homicide, but said detectives believe it was gang-related.
Mosqueda, 18 at the time of her disappearance, was reported missing in fall 2019 and her body was found by hikers in March 2020 in Wenatchee’s Horse Lake Preserve.
The length of the investigation drew scrutiny from Mosqueda’s family. Three weeks ago, they staged a rally at Wenatchee’s Memorial Park — 150 yards from the sheriff’s office — calling for justice for Mosqueda.
Burnett on Tuesday explained it was a difficult case to investigate because potential witnesses may have been afraid to talk to detectives.
“This is a gang-related situation and so a lot of people are fearful of retaliation if they do speak up,” Burnett said. He noted that investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies served 21 search warrants over the 15-month investigation.
Ceballos is not believed to have acted alone.
“I think if this works right, if the judges set the bail properly, that we can open up conversations where people feel a little more comfortable in giving accurate information,” Burnett said.
The end goal, he said, is to “bring to justice any and all persons involved in the homicide” and even those who may have helped in a cover-up or to protect Ceballos.
Defendants in felony cases typically have their preliminary appearance in Superior Court the first business day following their arrest. Ceballos will likely make his first appearance in Chelan County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Mosqueda’s mother, Edith Rodríguez Chávez, said in Spanish that she plans to attend court hearings.
“I want to talk to them,” Rodríguez said. “We’re going to go because we’ve been waiting for justice for her.”
Mosqueda’s body was badly decomposed when she was discovered on March 17, 2020. So much so that Rodríguez wasn’t allowed to view her daughter.
“She didn’t deserve that death. And she didn’t deserve to be left where they left her,” Rodríguez said. “As human beings, they should have left my daughter somewhere where I could have seen her. They didn’t even give me that.”
The fact that Ceballos was arrested on Mosqueda’s birthday was a coincidence, Burnett said. Ceballos was supposed to turn himself in for his warrant on Friday but didn’t follow through.
For Rodríguez, the timing of the arrest added a layer of sadness.
“I felt good because justice was being done, but I also felt bad because today was her birthday,” Rodríguez said. “She was born 20 years ago. I wasn’t expecting this, especially on this day. For us, well, it’s sadder because she’s no longer with us.”
Detectives continue to seek information related to Mosqueda’s death. To speak with a detective, call (509) 667-6845.
Agencies involved in Ceballos’ arrest were the Chelan County Regional SWAT Team, U.S. Marshal’s Office in Yakima, Douglas County Special Response Team, Columbia River Drug Task Force, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.