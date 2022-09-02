US-NEWS-SCI-NASA-MOON-OS

In this view at launch pad 39-B on Thursday, Artemis 1 sits ready for liftoff at Kennedy Space Center, Fla. After Monday's scrub due to engine-related issues, NASA will make another attempt to launch the moon-orbit test flight on Saturday.

 Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Joe Burbank

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA officials are more confident that the Saturday launch attempt of its Artemis I mission to the moon will be successful after poring over data that led to Monday’s scrub, while weather may cooperate as well.

In fact, Monday’s scrub at Florida's Kennedy Space Center might have been unnecessary after NASA discovered the main reason for it was inaccurate sensor readings. Although there were several issues during the countdown that caused stress on the launch teams, the false reading was that one of the four RS-25 engines at the base of the Space Launch System rocket core stage had not cooled enough for a safe launch.



©2022 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.