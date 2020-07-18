WENATCHEE — For small artisan businesses like Noé Fresh, selling to customers in person is crucial.
“Markets are the biggest production days for people like us because people can touch, see, smell, try on, do whatever; versus online shopping,” said owner Noey McDonald on Saturday. She specializes in CBD pain relief products.
So it was a needed boost when Pybus Public Market recently began allowing vendors like McDonald to sell alongside the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market.
Most years, the artisan vendors sell inside Pybus, but that wasn't feasible this year with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, said Aly Laris, Pybus' marketing and operations coordinator. On July 4, Pybus experimented with the vendor setup, placing them on the plaza at the market’s south end.
“We knew we wanted to do a fun event but it also was kind of a trial run to see if this outdoor artisan layout would work,” Laris said. “And it worked really well and the artisans really wanted to come back and were ready to sell everything they’ve made over the time when everyone was at home quarantined.”
Dubbed a success, the artisans were invited back on Saturday.
Although sampling is an effective selling tool for McDonald, she said Noé Fresh was able to weather quarantine thanks to steady online business. And that was possible because CBD — short for cannabidiol, a compound found in hemp — is a pain relief product and thus deemed an essential business.
“If I wasn’t essential — I am for pain relief — I don’t think I would have a business anymore,” McDonald said.
Several of the vendors at the market Saturday found similar success.
Olivia Cronin owns She Loves Pretty, a jewelry business based in Pateros. She and her husband moved their family in November to Pateros with “Field of Dreams” aspirations.
They’re developing a baseball facility on a former orchard near the confluence of the Methow and Columbia rivers. The hope is that if they built it, ballplayers will come. But with COVID-19, there hasn’t been much building and She Loves Pretty has been their only source of income.
Fortunately for the Cronins, She Loves Pretty is thriving.
“Online sales went crazy,” Cronin said.
She said that typically most of her sales come from farmers markets, “But as soon as the pandemic hit I just really focused on the e-commerce, the online sales, and it, like, quadrupled,” Cronin said. “It was amazing. It blew my mind, honestly.”
Mary Big Bull-Lewis owns Wenatchi Wear with her husband — it’s a side gig from their full-time work as owners of graphic design business, R Digital Design. Wenatchi Wear launched in April 2019 and makes and sells Native American clothing and artwork local to the Wenatchee area.
She was concerned when restrictions were first implemented, but both businesses are busier than ever.
Of selling at Pybus, Big Bull-Lewis said, “I’m excited that it’s here and that they’re practicing the social distancing and that the booths are far apart. It’s just a good opportunity for people to come down and sell their merchandise.”
Ruth Lewis owns Ruthy Lou Designs in Wenatchee. She’s been selling jewelry off and on for 15 years and has sold from inside Pybus for years, though the focus shifted to online sales during the pandemic.
“Facebook Live is what I kind of chose to do and I was surprised at the feedback from that,” Lewis said, “because people were housebound they were kind of excited to have some kind of social interaction.”
Lewis said she and a couple friends hosted a live show selling her jewelry that was “more profitable than a lot of the other things I’ve done.”
She added, “I think it’s people's response to wanting to interact right now and needing social outlets themselves.”
Leavenworth artist Terry L. Porlier is known for his custom work with stoneware and porcelain, and had an array of bowls and platters for sale Saturday. He’s been particularly affected by a shortage of farmers markets. The Roslyn Farmers Market, a favorite of his, is closed for the year because of COVID-19.
“I haven’t had any business,” Porlier said. “Period.”
The artisans row will return to the Pybus Public Market July 25. August dates have not been confirmed.