WENATCHEE — An evaluation committee on Tuesday heard from three artist groups competing to have one of their five works front and center in the Highway 2/97 Easy Street roundabout next year.
Five final concepts for consideration in the roundabout were up for public review and comment on the department’s social media page and at its office on McKittrick Street until Tuesday, when the three presented in Wenatchee City Hall. The concepts were also sent to the Washington State Department of Transportation and Chelan County PUD.
David Erickson, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director, said after the presentations he didn’t know which concept he preferred because they all had good points. Several others on the evaluation committee agreed.
The process began in late 2021, said Erickson, when his department was assigned by the Wenatchee mayor’s office to “create an iconic focal point in the roundabout.” A call to artists was sent to more than 200 artists from the “small works roster” in November 2021.
Another committee will review the five concepts, although artists won’t have to present again, on April 5, Erickson said.
But the final decision rests in the hands of City Council members on April 14, he said, taking committee members’ recommendations into consideration.
A concept by Miles Pepper, called “Rainmaker,” “represents the complex mechanized system of water distribution benefiting everyone in the region,” he previously told The Wenatchee World. It resembles a series of moving sprockets turning above legs “to look like rain coming out of a billowing cloud,” Pepper told the committee. It also includes a small access road for city crews maintaining the piece.
His second piece, “Spexman,” was inspired by historian Randy Lewis’ narrative of the Dragon Spexman and symbolizes the battle between native Wenatchi and the river dragon that lived at the confluence of the Wenatchee and the Columbia Rivers, Pepper said.
Native twins, Red Star and Blue Star, battled the Dragon Spexman — at the mouth of the Wenatchee River, armed with special spear points inspired by the discovery of ancient Clovis points near East Wenatchee, he said. The twins defeated Spexman, he added.
There was concern from the committee on whether the shimmering artwork of “Spexman” would distract approaching motorists.
But the Pepper’s artwork partner, Mike Terrell, said people didn’t pay attention to the art once they were turning into the roundabout.
“The simple rule to remember about a roundabout is the yielding symbol. Once you memorize that, it’s so easy to go through these things,” Terrell said.
CJ Rench said he was inspired by a Native American name for Wenatchee, “robe of the rainbow or place of the rainbow,” he said.
His design concept, “Valley of Fruition,” incorporates a rainbow with a totem pole-type design, basing the colors from the seasons in the Wenatchee Valley.
One concept by Thad Brewer and Gregg Schlanger is called “Strength.” It consists of five pieces measuring 20-by-6-feet and 6 inches deep. Each would have three glass panels of women in Wenatchee’s past, present and future.
Brewer and Schlanger also presented “Turbulent Waters,” a cubical structure with cascading blue in 16 4-by-4-foot glass panels and galvanized steel.
“We really see water as really being the lifeblood of the area and really wanted to showcase that,” Brewer said.
To see more about the designs, visit bit.ly/3KqHHyC.