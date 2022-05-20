WENATCHEE — The final contract details are underway for artwork to fill the center spot at the Highway 2/97 Easy Street roundabout next year.
CJ Rench’s design concept, "Valley of Fruition," was chosen out of five concepts and ultimately approved by the Wenatchee City Council earlier this month, said David Erickson, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director.
“Valley of Fruition” incorporates a rainbow with a totem pole-type design, basing the colors from the seasons in the Wenatchee Valley.
But Rench’s concept, Erickson wrote in an email, “will be refined and likely won’t be the design that is actually installed, as over the next six months the design is refined and reviewed by the WSDOT (Washington State Department of Transportation) and Federal Highway Administration and engineering is finalized.”
WSDOT's $5 million roundabout project is scheduled to go out for bid this fall or winter and be completed in summer 2023.
The artwork process began in late 2021, said Erickson, when his department was assigned by the Wenatchee mayor's office to "create an iconic focal point in the roundabout." A call to artists was sent to more than 200 artists from the "small works roster" in November 2021.
Four artists made the Jan. 3 deadline, he said, but only three made it to the next round.
The three created five concepts, which were posted online for public review and comment March 7-15. The artists presented their work to an evaluation committee at the March 15 Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission meeting. The committee scored the submissions based on budget, maintenance, theme, quality, materials, permanence, site appropriateness, and schedule, Erickson said.
The project was tossed between several committees until April 18, when it was discussed with WSDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.
“They were supportive of placing artwork in this location and indicated that the art would help to slow traffic,” Erickson wrote. “The group appreciated the work that has been done so far and the public involvement process.”
“The raised center for the roundabout was desirable to obscure oncoming traffic directly across the roundabout and provide a focus to the traffic on the left.
"They liked the idea of landscaping and including native vegetation with pollinators. The project would be required to follow federal procurement rules and buy American steel. The colors of the artwork need to stay away from traffic standard control colors.”
More talks among city leaders ensued before and after the final selection.
“After a continued discussion of whether or not to include art in the roundabout, having landscaping only and the pros and cons of each of the five proposed concepts, the (Arts, Recreation and Parks) Commission unanimously recommended the selection of the Valley of Fruition,” Erickson wrote. The council OK'd the pick May 12.
Wrench was “inspired by the Yakama-Sahaptin name ‘Wenatchi’ that translates in English to ‘Robe of the Rainbow’ or ‘Place of the Rainbow,” he wrote in an email. “As I considered what this ‘Place of the Rainbow’ we know today as Wenatchee is, I saw all the ways the valley is a ‘Valley of Fruition.’”
He further described his art.
“The various shapes and cutouts in the stainless steel represent all these views and different people it takes to create a fruitful and strong community. A growing community needs all these various views to keep strong and resilient.
"I chose the colors of the windows to reflect all the seasonal colors of the Valley, from the fruit grown to the leaves on the trees, the sunrise and (sun)sets, as well as the rivers. The top lines on the form I designed rolling to mimic the hillsides and rivers.
"To incorporate the other design themes, the committee asked for pollinator boxes, cultural, historic or recreation references. I included them into the landscape and surround to help both frame the artwork and fill the large space of the roundabout. The result of all this creative work is ‘Valley of Fruition,’ which can be interpreted as either the valley of accomplishment or the valley of bearing fruit.”