Gevin Aronsohn with the Moses Lake Scorpions cheers along with his team during cheerleading competition. After a two year gap, Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games will return to Wenatchee next weekend, and organizers are in need of volunteers.
WENATCHEE — After three years and a false start last March, athletes from around the state will again converge in the Wenatchee area for the State Special Olympics Winter Games March 3-5.
With more than 1,000 athletes, organizers need help with a wide-ranging set of activities.
"It takes about 700 volunteers to put on this three-day event for skiing, snowboarding, figure skating, speed skating, cross country skiing, basketball, cheerleading, snowshoeing," said Caryl Andre, recreation supervisor for the city of Wenatchee. "There's a huge amount of venue sites, which takes a lot of volunteers to make that happen."
A Wenatchee tradition since 1990, the games will return for the first time since February 2020 after a two-year COVID hiatus. Andre said organizers planned for the games to return last year, but a spike in cases about two weeks before the event put its return on hold for another year.
The Special Olympics is a state-level competition, with athletes coming from around Washington after qualifying through local events.
"It's the most fun you'll have volunteering. It's just a blast," Andre said. "Whether you're scorekeeping at a basketball gym or you're up on the hill at Mission (Ridge), up on one of those ski race courses, there's something for everyone and for families who want to do something together. There's just lots of opportunities."
