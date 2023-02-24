200303-newslocal-SpecialOlympics 02.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Gevin Aronsohn with the Moses Lake Scorpions cheers along with his team during cheerleading competition. After a two year gap, Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games will return to Wenatchee next weekend, and organizers are in need of volunteers.

 World photo/Mike Bonnicksen

WENATCHEE — After three years and a false start last March, athletes from around the state will again converge in the Wenatchee area for the State Special Olympics Winter Games March 3-5.

With more than 1,000 athletes, organizers need help with a wide-ranging set of activities.



