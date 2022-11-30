SEATTLE — Some employees in Amazon's human resources department will clock out for the last time on Dec. 23, part of a broad push by the Seattle-based company to shrink its corporate workforce by 3% in coming months.

Amazon began cutting jobs this month, the first of a string of layoffs that is expected to reach about 10,000 workers. HR workers were offered voluntary buyouts the company put forward at the same time it began layoffs in other divisions.



