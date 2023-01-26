SEATTLE — As the Washington Supreme Court prepares to decide the fate of the state's new capital gains tax, a conservative think tank, whose leadership sued to stop what it calls a state income tax, is "microtargeting" the state's nine Supreme Court justices with an ad campaign.

The Washington Policy Center, one of the leading opponents of the capital gains tax, wrote to donors last week, outlining its advertising strategy as the justices prepare to hear challenges to the tax this week.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?