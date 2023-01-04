MOSCOW, Idaho — The sometimes tight-lipped nature of the investigation into the killing of four University of Idaho students and Friday’s arrest of suspect Bryan C. Kohberger is about to get even quieter.

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on Tuesday issued a nondissemination order that “prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney concerning this case,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?