John Weisheit, co-founder of the group Living Rivers, says the Colorado River should be restored to a more natural state by decommissioning Glen Canyon Dam. The dam forms Lake Powell, the country's second-largest reservoir. 

LOS ANGELES — For years, environmentalists have argued that the Colorado River should be allowed to flow freely across the Utah-Arizona border, saying that letting water pass around Glen Canyon Dam — and draining the giant Lake Powell reservoir — would improve the shrinking river’s health.

Now, as climate change increases the strains on the river, this controversial proposal is receiving support from some surprising new allies: influential farmers in California’s Imperial Valley.

Lake Mead has declined dramatically, leaving a “bathtub ring” of minerals coating the rocky shores. 
Imperial Valley farmland relies on Colorado River water.


