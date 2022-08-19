RE sold trend.jpg

Total Wenatchee area home sales for July are down 10% from July 2021. Closed year-to-date sales are down 9%. The year-to-date median sales price in July was $500,000, a 16% increase from last year's $430,000.

 Provided graphic/Pacific Appraisal Associates

NCW — The housing market in the Wenatchee Valley is on the verge of a buyer's market, but only for those who can afford it, as increased interest rates have emerged.

Clay Schoengarth

Clay Schoengarth

“When we are quoting payments on these higher priced homes, and on top of the higher rates, people are a little bit shocked at what the payment actually is,” said Clay Schoengarth, the sales manager at Caliber Home Loans in Wenatchee. However, the higher payment has not dissuaded buyers determined to purchase. “No longer are we seeing $2,000 a month mortgage payments. We are up in the threes.”

Zavala, Danny.jpg

Daniel Zavala
RE Actives and pendings.jpg

Active residential listings in the Wenatchee market were up 224% this July over July 2021 and up 3% from June. Of the 278 homes listed or pending a sale, 70 are in the $400,000 to $500,000 range and 40 are in the $501,000 to $600,000 range.


