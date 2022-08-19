Total Wenatchee area home sales for July are down 10% from July 2021. Closed year-to-date sales are down 9%. The year-to-date median sales price in July was $500,000, a 16% increase from last year's $430,000.
Active residential listings in the Wenatchee market were up 224% this July over July 2021 and up 3% from June. Of the 278 homes listed or pending a sale, 70 are in the $400,000 to $500,000 range and 40 are in the $501,000 to $600,000 range.
NCW — The housing market in the Wenatchee Valley is on the verge of a buyer's market, but only for those who can afford it, as increased interest rates have emerged.
“When we are quoting payments on these higher priced homes, and on top of the higher rates, people are a little bit shocked at what the payment actually is,” said Clay Schoengarth, the sales manager at Caliber Home Loans in Wenatchee. However, the higher payment has not dissuaded buyers determined to purchase. “No longer are we seeing $2,000 a month mortgage payments. We are up in the threes.”
According to data from Freddie Mac, the average mortgage rate in the U.S. for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 5.1%, up from the 3.1% average rate for the week ending on Dec. 30.
Danny Zavala, an agent for Laura Mounter Real Estate, said though interest rates remain “relatively low,” the increase has somewhat slowed buyer demand.
“It’s still very active. There’s still a lot of buying. There’s still a lot of listings,” he said. “But we’re starting to see a more healthy real estate market.”
According to the Pacific Appraisal Associates' monthly Real Estate Snapshot for the Wenatchee area, 93 home sales closed in July, down from 103 in July 2021, a 10% drop. Through July this year, the region has seen 520 closed sales, down from 569 through the same period last year, a 9% drop. The Wenatchee market includes Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Orondo and Rock Island.
“It has switched from being 100% a seller's market to really more of a buyer's market, or on the verge of being a buyer's market,” Schoengarth said. “It’s kind of a strange environment in how fast it has actually transpired… We are in a different market than we have been in the past three years.”
Schoengarth is also noticing different clientele. He estimated that around 70% of the buyers he’s previously talked to about moving to the area come from major metropolitan cities.
“That has switched. We’re probably more down to 20% that are coming in from outside,” Schoengarth said. “I’m talking to more locals now than I have over the past couple of years.”
While home sales have declined, home prices have continued to increase. Through July, the year-to-date average sales price of a home in the market was $570,510, up 19% from $479,666 through the first seven months of 2021, according to the snapshot.
Over the past six months, 141 homes sold for between $400,000 and $500,000. A total of 20 homes sold for more than $1 million, and two homes sold for more than $2 million. Thirty-three homes sold for less than $300,000, and 86 homes sold for between $301,000 and $400,000.
Of the 278 homes currently listed or pending a sale, 70 are in the $400,000 to $500,000 range and 40 are in the $501,000 to $600,000 range.
Houses are also on the market for longer, months instead of days, which Zavala said is healthy.
“What we experienced over the past two years was not normal,” he said.
Looking ahead, Zavala said the market is tied to interest rates and the economy's overall health. With indicators pointing to a possible recession, Schoengarth said mortgage rates still “usually do pretty well” in that market.
“My feeling is that rates may come down a little bit in Q4 or Q1 of 2023,” Schoengarth said, following inflation.
Mortgage rates increase during times of high inflation and tend to level off as inflation cools, he said.
