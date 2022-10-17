SEATTLE — After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade Mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain.
From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last 3 1/2 months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain Sunday.
"That's gonna be the beginning of fall — finally," Felton said Monday.
Since July 4, Seattle has received four-tenths of an inch of rain. On Sunday, Seattle broke the record for the hottest temperature this late in the year, reaching an official high of 88 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Until the first large rain system moves into the region Friday, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. But we won't see temperatures in the 80-degree range like we did this past weekend. Highs will range from 65 to 70, Felton said.
And until those big, glorious drops start falling from the sky, expect to see some haze and continued wildfire smoke.
The Washington Smoke Blog is reporting moderate levels on the air quality index for much of the region. Winds were moving east from the ocean Monday morning, which helped lessen and disperse some of the weekend's heavy haze. But that wind was expected to cease by Monday evening, according to the Weather Service.
MultiCare, a local nonprofit health care provider, has seen an increase in asthma-related diagnoses in its emergency departments across the Puget Sound region since early September, according to spokesperson Scott Thompson.
As of Monday evening, several fires in Washington were burning because of dry and windy conditions.
In the south Cascades, the Nakia Creek fire near Camas, Clark County, grew rapidly. Some 2,900 homes were under Level 3 (leave now) evacuation orders as of Sunday night.
Around 40,000 homes and businesses were under some form of evacuation notice as the fire grew from 156 acres Sunday morning to 1,565 acres overnight, according to Trina Contreras, spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources.
Officials on Monday updated evacuation zones, saying they were lessening them, but adding that the fire was still active and that things could again change.
The fire is only 5% contained, Contreras said Monday morning.
No structures have been damaged by the fire, and no injuries have been reported, Sharon Steriti, spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources, told The Columbian.
"We just had some crazy gusty hot winds up there, and it took off," said Contreras. To fight the much bigger blaze, a Type 2 team of forest firefighters — trained to fight larger fires — from Oregon arrived Monday to relieve the Type 3 team.
The Loch Katrine fire, 30 miles east of Seattle, had grown to an estimated 1,225 acres as of late Monday. Emery Johnson, public information officer for the team fighting the blaze, said firefighters were not able to contain more of it because conditions worsened so quickly. Johnson said they hoped to gain greater access to the affected area Monday and make a plan for starting containment lines.
Five crews and a dozen fire engines arrived Monday, Johnson said. Crews spent the day scouting for access points around the fire. The topography makes it difficult for crews to access the direct fire line, so they are working to improve roads and other areas to be able to put in containment lines.
The 8 Road fire, slightly north of Elbe in Pierce County, was estimated at 225 acres Monday evening. The fire, burning in the Elbe Hills State Forest, was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Bolt Creek fire, which has been burning since early September, was 41% contained Monday afternoon. A portion of Highway 2 near Skykomish was closed multiple times Sunday because of that fire. No delays or closures were expected Monday, unless debris entered the roadway, according to the fire's incident command webpage.
For the North and Central Cascades, people can expect to see around a half-inch of rain from 5-11 p.m. Friday alone. Saturday will likely see some light showers, with a second system moving in Sunday, and that could bring a half-inch of rain over 12 hours to the mountains, Felton said. Conditions will be windy as well over the weekend.
The rain in the Cascades will "definitely help the fires," Felton said.
Seattleites can expect anywhere from three-tenths to close to half an inch of rain starting Friday afternoon and going into Saturday. Another tenth to two-tenths of an inch of rain is forecast for Sunday.
"This is what I would call a pattern breaker," Felton said. "We'll be kicking in the fall weather."