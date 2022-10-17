SEATTLE — After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade Mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain.

From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last 3 1/2 months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain Sunday.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

