US-NEWS-COLORADORIVER-GLENCANYON-DAM-LV

A view of Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on July 28, 2021. 

 Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

LOS ANGELES — The desiccation of the Colorado River has left Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir, at just 23% of capacity, its lowest level since it was filled in the 1960s.

With the reservoir now just 32 feet away from “minimum power pool” — the point at which Glen Canyon Dam would no longer generate power for six states — federal officials are studying the possibility of overhauling the dam so that it can continue to generate electricity and release water at critically low levels.



