Kentucky National Guard responds to eastern Kentucky Floods

A Kentucky National Guard flight crew from 2/147th Bravo Co. flies over a flooded area in response to a declared state of emergency in eastern Kentucky, last weekend.

 U.S. Army National Guard via Reuters

HINDMAN, Ky. — Hundreds of National Guard have fanned out across eastern Kentucky to help residents displaced this week by severe flooding that swept away homes and vehicles, and killed at least 37 people, the governor said on Wednesday.

Although the number of confirmed deaths has held steady at 37, Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected the toll to increase by a least "a couple of people" in the coming days.