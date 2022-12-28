MOSCOW, Idaho — The Christmas break has not yielded much new information from police in the investigation into the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.

Developments have occurred, though, including a U of I professor suing an internet sleuth and the Moscow Police Department confirming a car found in Oregon is not connected to the stabbings.



____ ©2022 The Idaho Statesman. Visit idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?